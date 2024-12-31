India’s 2025 Cricket Calendar: Champions Trophy, IPL, and More

The Indian men's cricket team is gearing up for an exciting and action-packed 2025, with numerous crucial tournaments and series on the horizon. From the prestigious Champions Trophy to the much-anticipated Asia Cup, as well as several Test, ODI, and T20 encounters, it’s shaping up to be a year full of intense cricketing action.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the schedule for Team India in 2025:

January-February: Border-Gavaskar and England Series

India vs. Australia – Fifth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dates: January 3-7, 2025

Venue: Sydney

India vs. England – T20 and ODI Series

T20 Series:

First T20: January 22, 2025 – Chennai

Second T20: January 25, 2025 – Kolkata

Third T20: January 28, 2025 – Rajkot

Fourth T20: January 31, 2025 – Pune

Fifth T20: February 2, 2025 – Mumbai

ODI Series:

First ODI: February 6, 2025 – Nagpur

Second ODI: February 9, 2025 – Cuttack

Third ODI: February 12, 2025 – Ahmedabad

February-March: Champions Trophy

India vs. Bangladesh: February 20, 2025 – Dubai

India vs. Pakistan: February 23, 2025 – Dubai

India vs. New Zealand: March 2, 2025 – Dubai

Semi-finals: March 4, 2025 (if qualified)

Final: March 9, 2025 (if qualified)

June: World Test Championship Final

World Test Championship Final (If Qualifies)

Dates: June 2025

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground (if India qualifies)

June-August: India’s Tour of England

India vs. England – Test Series:

First Test: June 20-24, 2025 – Headingley

Second Test: July 2-6, 2025 – Edgbaston

Third Test: July 10-14, 2025 – Lord’s

Fourth Test: July 23-27, 2025 – Manchester

Fifth Test: July 31 – August 4, 2025 – The Oval

August: India’s Tour of Bangladesh

India vs. Bangladesh

ODI and T20 Series

Dates: August 2025 (in Bangladesh)

October-November: Asia Cup and West Indies Series

Asia Cup (T20 Format)

Dates: October-November 2025

India vs. West Indies

Test Series

Dates: October-November 2025

November-December: India’s Tour of Australia and South Africa Series

India vs. Australia

ODI and T20 Series

Dates: November 2025 (in Australia)

India vs. South Africa

Test, ODI, and T20 Series

Dates: December 2025

With a jam-packed year ahead, Team India is set to take on a range of formidable opponents across all formats. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an intense and thrilling year as the team strives to claim glory in both bilateral series and global tournaments.