India’s 2025 Cricket Calendar: Champions Trophy, IPL, and More
The Indian men's cricket team is gearing up for an exciting and action-packed 2025, with numerous crucial tournaments and series on the horizon. From the prestigious Champions Trophy to the much-anticipated Asia Cup, as well as several Test, ODI, and T20 encounters, it’s shaping up to be a year full of intense cricketing action.
Here’s a comprehensive look at the schedule for Team India in 2025:
January-February: Border-Gavaskar and England Series
- India vs. Australia – Fifth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Dates: January 3-7, 2025
- Venue: Sydney
India vs. England – T20 and ODI Series
T20 Series:
- First T20: January 22, 2025 – Chennai
- Second T20: January 25, 2025 – Kolkata
- Third T20: January 28, 2025 – Rajkot
- Fourth T20: January 31, 2025 – Pune
- Fifth T20: February 2, 2025 – Mumbai
ODI Series:
- First ODI: February 6, 2025 – Nagpur
- Second ODI: February 9, 2025 – Cuttack
- Third ODI: February 12, 2025 – Ahmedabad
February-March: Champions Trophy
- India vs. Bangladesh: February 20, 2025 – Dubai
- India vs. Pakistan: February 23, 2025 – Dubai
- India vs. New Zealand: March 2, 2025 – Dubai
- Semi-finals: March 4, 2025 (if qualified)
- Final: March 9, 2025 (if qualified)
- June: World Test Championship Final
World Test Championship Final (If Qualifies)
- Dates: June 2025
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground (if India qualifies)
June-August: India’s Tour of England
India vs. England – Test Series:
- First Test: June 20-24, 2025 – Headingley
- Second Test: July 2-6, 2025 – Edgbaston
- Third Test: July 10-14, 2025 – Lord’s
- Fourth Test: July 23-27, 2025 – Manchester
- Fifth Test: July 31 – August 4, 2025 – The Oval
August: India’s Tour of Bangladesh
- India vs. Bangladesh
- ODI and T20 Series
- Dates: August 2025 (in Bangladesh)
October-November: Asia Cup and West Indies Series
Asia Cup (T20 Format)
- Dates: October-November 2025
India vs. West Indies
Test Series
- Dates: October-November 2025
- November-December: India’s Tour of Australia and South Africa Series
India vs. Australia
- ODI and T20 Series
- Dates: November 2025 (in Australia)
India vs. South Africa
- Test, ODI, and T20 Series
- Dates: December 2025
With a jam-packed year ahead, Team India is set to take on a range of formidable opponents across all formats. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an intense and thrilling year as the team strives to claim glory in both bilateral series and global tournaments.