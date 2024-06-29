Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya unveils new AFI logo, meets Olympics-bound athletes

Panchkula, June 29 (IANS) The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the new logo of the Athletics Federation of India and interacted with Paris 2024 Olympic Games-bound track and field athletes competing in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on Saturday.

Addressing the athletes heading to the Olympic Games and encouraging them, the Minister said that all necessary help has been provided to all athletes for the Paris Olympics.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji’s leadership, Government is working to strengthen the sports infrastructure. The progress made in the field of sports in the last 10 years has been very encouraging,” he said. “I am confident that our athletes will perform their best in the Paris Olympic Games,” he added.

The Union Sports Minister also presented medals to the winners of the National Interstate Athletics Championships.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Mandaviya visited the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala and interacted with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Abha Khatua as well as other athletes and coaches in the National Centre of Excellence.

