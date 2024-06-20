'Spoke truth about bomb-making', says Kerala woman after Left leaders 'visit' her parents

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 (IANS) For 39-year-old Seena, daughter of a retired Army officer in Kerala's Kannur, standing up for a 'cause' is now causing trouble to her family.

She made some startling revelations against the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front in the state which has generated a lot of praise for her in the media, but her family is feeling the heat of ruffling the mighty.

It all started on Wednesday, a day after an 85-year-old man in the district died in a bomb blast. The man, a neighbour of Seena’s parents, died after he opened an abandoned tiffin box that contained a bomb in it on Tuesday.

Perturbed by this, Seena raised her voice and claimed that bomb-making by CPI(M) workers has been rampant in the region and people were not responding against it due to fear.

Seena's statements upset the local CPI(M) leadership as she made the statements after speaking to the newly-elected Vadakara Lok Sabha MP, Shafi Parambil (Congress) who visited the area.

On Thursday morning, Seena said the local CPI(M) leaders had already reached her home and had spoken to her parents.

“All that I said was not for me, but for all those who live in that area under constant fear of country-made bombs. I knew the CPI(M) people would be after me and I have no problem with that. What I am worried about is why they went to meet my parents. They never did anything. All that I said were bare facts, which none in the locality will speak, as they fear the party. I am not afraid and I am ready to face it too,” said Seena.

One reason why the local CPI(M) leaders are upset is Seena was seen on several TV channels on Wednesday night taking part in the news debates condemning the CPI(M).

A few CPI(M) leaders strongly defended the party and took on Seena for saying "baseless" things.

Meanwhile, social media is also buzzing with activity as pro-CPI(M) accounts have begun their defence and are trying to prove Seena wrong.

Seena, the daughter of a retired Army officer, took pride when she said, “Being the daughter of an Army officer, I felt I should speak up and I did that”.

Now all eyes are on the Congress and the BJP who also have taken up the issue of bomb menace in Kannur, which is considered a bastion of the CPI(M). Top leaders like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state party secretary M.V. Govindan and Left convenor E.P. Jayarajan hail from Kannur.

