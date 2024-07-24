Spiritual guru Morari Bapu releases documentary, two new books on 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has released a captivating documentary film along with two compelling new books on 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra.

Rich in spiritual insights and personal experiences, the documentary and the books were launched on July 21 which coincides with the same date when the pilgrims reached Kedarnath to commence the remarkable 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra in 2023.

These launches, rich in spiritual insights and personal experiences, promise to captivate audiences and provide deep inspiration. Morari Bapu expressed his extreme happiness at the launch of the film and the books and pointed to the auspicious ‘yog’.

The documentary film is titled ‘Morari Bapu’s 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra by Train’ while the two books are ‘Journey with an Invisible Power’ and ‘Sacred Stories from the 12 Jyotirlingas’.

Morari Bapu and the devotees watched the premiere of the documentary at Chitrakutdhamin Talgajarada, his native village in the Mahuva district of Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

‘Morari Bapu’s 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra by Train’ is a one-hour documentary film on the spiritual leader's 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra. It encapsulates the remarkable pilgrimage undertaken by Morari Bapu and his 1008 followers in July-August 2023.

The spiritual guru and the pilgrims sought divine darshan at each Jyotirlinga and immersed themselves in the spiritual discourse of Ram Katha. Morari Bapu wove together tales, folklore, and legends related to each sacred site.

The film, which has been in the making for months, was shot by a dedicated team that travelled on one of the two trains. It vividly captures all the major highlights of the journey, including the views of devotees and Morari Bapu himself.

This unprecedented spiritual expedition covered the sacred route of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. The journey spanned 12,000 kilometres over 18 days, traversing the icy Himalayan heights to verdant valleys and sprawling seacoasts.

Morari Bapu is a renowned spiritual figure in India, known for his recitation of the Ramayana and for spreading the message of “truth, love, and compassion”. He has been conducting Ram Kathas (spiritual discourses) worldwide for over 65 years.

Meanwhile, the first book ‘Journey with an Invisible Power’ is a remarkable travelogue that chronicles the historic pilgrimage covering the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The book eloquently captures the poetic beauty of the journey, exploring the essence of each destination and delving into the history, architecture, and legends associated with the temples.

It unveils, for the first time, the routine Morari Bapu followed, sharing poignant moments that have remained concealed until now.

The book also takes an intimate look at the journey and several aspects of Morari Bapu’s own journey which is available on Amazon India.

Born on Shivratri in 1946 in Gujarat, Morari Bapu's grandfather and guru, Tribhuvandas Ji, taught him the deeper meanings of the Ramayana. By the age of 12, Morari Bapu had imbibed the entire scripture in his heart and began reciting it at 14.

His second book titled ‘Sacred Stories from the 12 Jyotirlingas’ talks about Morari Bapu inviting his followers to share their experiences, regardless of whether they physically travelled.

Their entries, accepted in both Hindi and English, form a repository of heartfelt narratives capturing the diverse experiences of devotees.

What sets this book apart is its commitment to authenticity. The rawness of language and depth of emotion have been retained without any editing, preserving the genuine sentiments and personal reflections. Each narrative offers an unfiltered glimpse into the devotees' spiritual journey.

The compilation celebrates the universal pursuit of divine connection and inner awakening. It showcases the beauty of devotion and the myriad ways in which seekers experience the grace and blessings of Mahadev and of Morari Bapu, whose inclusive vision touches countless hearts.

‘Sacred Stories from the 12 Jyotirlingas’ is available on Amazon India.

Morari Bapu's Kathas are non-commercial, open to all and accompanied by vegetarian meals. Morari Bapu actively supports social causes, has reached out to marginalised communities, and accepts bhiksha (food as alms) from people regardless of their backgrounds. He advocates for environmental protection and has often raised funds for disaster-stricken areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.