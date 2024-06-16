SP MP wants CBI probe into Balyan-Som dispute

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 16 (IANS) Newly-elected Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Harendra Singh Malik has demanded a CBI inquiry into the ongoing dispute between the former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and former MLA Sangeet Som.

The MP’s move comes after letterheads bearing Som’s name were distributed in Sardhana, accusing Balyan of corruption and purchasing land in Australia.

While demanding a CBI probe into the matter, Malik suggested that “Balyan should take the initiative himself for the investigation to maintain public trust”.

He added, “Dr Sanjeev Balyan should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present himself for investigation. We believe Balyan has been wrongly accused and should initiate the investigation himself.”

The dispute between Balyan and Som has been ongoing for months, marked by a war of words. Earlier, Balyan, without naming Som, accused him of working for the SP in the elections.

Balyan said, “I hope action should be taken against those who are using facilities provided by the govt and have supported the SP candidate in this election.”

Som responded by accusing Balyan of “trying to divert attention from his shortcomings” and emphasised his loyalty to the BJP.

