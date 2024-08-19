Sonam wishes her 'crazies' Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Harsh Varrdhan on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday shared unseen throwback pictures with her brothers--Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories and shared a string of photos, wherein we can see the siblings posing candidly in the childhood photos.

There is also a picture of Sonam with her bunch of brothers from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year. In the photo, we can see Sonam wearing a white dress, with blue floral design on it.

Arjun is donning a white and blue striped shirt and black trousers.

The 'Aisha' actress captioned the post as: "Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back..."

Sonam is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita. She has two younger siblings-- film producer Rhea and brother Harsh Varrdhan. She is the niece of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Shanaya, who is the daughter of Sanjay, and cousin of Sonam, also took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a glimpse from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

The snap shows Arjun sitting on a chair, with Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor) standing alongside him. Khushi is wearing a casual light blue shirt and matching denim jeans. Shanaya is looking gorgeous in a white dress.

The decoration has a theme of blue and white balloons.

On the professional front, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

