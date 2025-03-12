Soldier injured in suspected sniper fire along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) A soldier was injured on Wednesday in suspected sniper fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Officials said that the soldier sustained a suspected sniper fire injury along the LoC in the Kalsian area of the district's Nowshera sector this morning.

“The injured soldier was immediately airlifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur town. Security forces have started a search operation in the area,” officials said.

Earlier, a soldier was injured in a firing incident from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the Poonch district.

Pakistan also resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC in the Poonch district.

Indian Army had effectively retaliated that firing and casualties had been reported on the Pakistan side of the LoC.

Earlier to this, on February 11, two soldiers, including Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh, were killed, and another soldier injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion planted by the terrorists in Akhnoor sector of the LoC.

This had resulted in tension between the two Armies.

The Indian Army said afterwards that the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continued to be observed as per the understanding between the Armies of India and Pakistan.

“The ceasefire on the LoC is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our patrols on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the LoC. Concerns have been raised to the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. The situation remains stable and is being closely monitored.

The Indian Army maintains a high state of alertness and is dominating the LoC, the statement further read.

