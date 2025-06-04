‘Sindoor Van’ to honour armed forces in Gujarat, 20 acre forest project announced

Bhuj, June 4 (IANS) In a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and the historic 'Operation Sindoor', the Gujarat government has announced the creation of a themed forest -- Sindoor Van -- on the outskirts of Bhuj.

The project will be developed on 20 acres of forest department land near Mirzapur along the Bhuj-Mandvi road, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed a public gathering.

In response to the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. This precision military operation targeted nine high-value terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur.

The operation was meticulously planned to avoid civilian casualties and damage to non-military infrastructure.

Announcing the project, Kutch District Collector Anand Patel said, “Sindoor Van will be planted with 35 species of native plants, including the symbolic Sindoor tree, and developed as a theme-based tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India’s defence forces.”

The project aims to serve as a living memorial to the resilience and patriotism demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, and to honour the role of Kutch residents, particularly those from Madhapar, who played a vital part in repairing the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. On the night of December 8, 1971, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrip in Bhuj was attacked by Pakistani jets. The runway was damaged in eight places and rendered useless. That was when 300 courageous women from Madhapar, a village 5 km from Bhuj, decided to step out. In just 72 hours, the women rebuilt the airfield, and IAF fighter planes launched counterattacks, shocking Pakistanis.

These brave citizens were felicitated during a recent event, where they also gifted Sindoor saplings to the Prime Minister. In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi said the Sindoor plant would be nurtured at the Prime Minister’s residence and eventually grow into a large banyan tree.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sandeep Kumar added, “Wherever a border outpost (BOP) stands facing our defence lines, the Sindoor trees will be planted to pay homage to our troops. This forest will be a permanent salute to their service.”

