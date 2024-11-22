Sikkim govt to constitute state Niti Ayog: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Nov 22 (IANS) The Sikkim government is set to constitute a state NITI Ayog in line with the Central government for fast-paced development of the state, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

A senior official said: “This new initiative aims to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of central and state government schemes, thereby fostering transparency and accountability in governance.”

“Under the current dispensation, Sikkim is witnessing a transformative era of governance. With the introduction of progressive policies and impactful schemes, the state is moving steadily toward holistic and sustainable development,” the official further said.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasised that the State NITI Aayog will comprise seven cabinet-rank members, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

The Aayog will be empowered to track both the physical and financial progress of various government projects, ensuring that these initiatives directly benefit the citizens of Sikkim.

The establishment of the State NITI Aayog is expected to enhance the monitoring, evaluation, and execution of developmental projects, leading to efficient resource utilization and transparent governance. This step aligns with the Chief Minister's vision of inclusive and holistic progress for the state, an official statement mentioned.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the formation of the Constituency Development Committee, which will work in tandem with the State NITI Aayog to draft tailored development blueprints for individual constituencies. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to localised development, addressing the specific needs and aspirations of every region within Sikkim.

Tamang said: “The creation of the State NITI Aayog and the Constituency Development Committee represents a paradigm shift in governance. These bodies will strengthen the state’s ability to implement schemes effectively, paving the way for a prosperous and progressive Sikkim.”

“As these initiatives unfold, the people of Sikkim can look forward to a governance model that prioritises transparency, inclusivity, and the holistic development of the state. This significant step reiterates the state government’s dedication to bringing meaningful change and setting a new benchmark for governance in Sikkim,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.