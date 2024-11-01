Sidharth Malhotra gets bitten during his morning walk on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra had an unexpected start to his Diwali celebrations as he got bitten by a moth during his morning walk.

On Friday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram stories where he is seen talking about how a moth is resting on his head and has given him a tikka. In the clip, Sidharth is heard saying, “Hey, look what I found this morning on Diwali. Going out for a walk, and this guy is taking a ride. I still got my Diwali puja tikka. How cool is this? How sweet is this? Happy Diwali to him, happy Diwali to all of you.”

In another video, he continued, “As you can see, I'm walking, and this guy is still sitting there on my head. How cool! Is he stuck? I think he is trying to feed off my cap.” The ‘Shershaah’ actor is seen donning a black jacket with a matching cap. Yesterday, Sidharth posted a picture with his wife and actress Kiara Advani, sending out Diwali greetings to fans.

The post was captioned, “#HappyDiwali Everyone.” In the photo, Sidharth was seen wearing a dark kurta adorned with a tilak on his forehead. Kiara stood beside him with her hand resting on his shoulder, looking stunning in an embroidered mustard kurta. The couple celebrated their second Diwali together on October 31, following their wedding in 2023.

Sidharth and Kiara travelled to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with the actor’s family. As they arrived at Mumbai airport, they greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while filming the 2021 movie ‘Shershaah’. After dating for several months, they tied the knot on February 7, in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in the upcoming films “Game Changer” and “War 2.”

