Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘Dhadak 2’ allowed him to explore his roots

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was recently seen in ‘Yudhra’, has shared that his upcoming movie ‘Dhadak 2’ gave him the opportunity to explore his roots.

The actor recently attended the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital where he shared that the film allowed him to break the pattern of urban roles that were mostly offered to him.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I would love to share the release date first; I hope Karan is watching this. But yeah, we have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre”.

He further mentioned, “I'm very excited, it's a wonderful script with an amazing co-actress, Triptii. I wish I could share more, but for now, I’ll let the trailer do the talking. It will be out very soon this year. Fingers crossed”.

‘Dhadak 2’ is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a spiritual sequel to ‘Dhadak’ which itself was the remake of the superhit Marathi film ‘Sairat’.

‘Dhadak’ marked the Bollywood debuts of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant starred as a teenage cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Inside Edge’ from 2017 to 2019 and ventured into films with the supporting role of a street rapper in the musical drama ‘Gully Boy’ which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Dhadak 2’, Siddhant will also be seen in ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling’. Additionally, he has an upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the details of which are currently under wraps.

