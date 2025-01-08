Siddhant Chaturvedi beats the heat with a relaxing ice bath

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi recently treated the fans with another exciting social media clip. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a short video, where he can be seen relaxing with an ice bath

The video features Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoying some downtime as he takes an ice bath in what looks like a hot tub. This latest post also included the words, "Ice...Ice...Baby"

Prior to this, Siddhant Chaturvedi made headlines for his recent Goa trip with Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina. The

'Gully Boy' actor dropped a few sneak peeks from his visit on social media with the caption, "with The Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina". Reacting to this, Vedang Raina commented, "When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat", while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Hello there".

As soon as the post was up, netizens started commenting that the three actors would make for a perfect cast for sequels like "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2", or "Dil Chahta Hai 2". The comment section saw remarks such as, "Is this an unofficial announcement of ZNMD 2 or Dil chahta hain 2?", and "Next znmd cast", among others. However, it turned out that Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vedang Raina, and Ishaan Khatter were in Goa to shoot a commercial.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, reports have been doing rounds for some time that Siddhant Chaturvedi is likely to play the lead in the forthcoming biopic of the former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. The makers had announced the project back in August 2024, however, they have not said anything about the cast of the movie.

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi conducted an AMA session with the fans during which he was asked about his dream role. Reacting to this, the

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' star posted a picture of cricketer Yuvraj Singh in his iconic blue jersey, along with a lion emoji. Meanwhile, an official announcement is still awaited.

