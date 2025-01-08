Indian Navy deploys team for rescue operation in Assam's inundated coal mine

New Delhi, 8 Jan ( IANS) The Indian Navy has mobilized a specialised team to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. So far the body of one of the trapped labourers has been recovered by the para divers.

The Navy took the initiative in response to an urgent request for assistance.

According to the Ministry of Defence this special team, comprising one officer and eleven sailors, includes highly trained Clearance Divers skilled in deep-depth diving and recovery operations and is on site.

“The rescue operation is in full swing with Army and NDRF divers having already entered the well. Navy personnel are on-site, making final preparations to dive in after them. Meanwhile, SDRF de-watering pumps have departed from Umrangshu for the location. Additionally, the ONGC de-watering pump has been loaded onto an MI-17 helicopter at Kumbhigram, awaiting weather clearance for deployment,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The MoD informed on Wednesday that the team is fully equipped for this critical and sensitive mission, carrying specialized equipment such as deep diving gear and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for search and rescue.

The effort is being conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army, NDRF & the local civil administration to ensure an immediate and effective response.

The Indian Navy team from Visakhapatnam arrived on site on Tuesday evening, in a closely coordinated airlift by the IAF. With intensive search and rescue operations underway, regular information is being exchanged with all agencies involved to facilitate a smooth and timely rescue operation.

The Navy officials said that the Indian Navy remains committed to providing prompt assistance during times of crisis, demonstrating its resolve to safeguard lives and support the nation in emergencies.

The Indian Army is also playing a crucial role in this rescue operation. Rescue Task Force of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising Divers and Engineers attempted diving twice into the mine at Umrangso in Dima Hasao District of Assam to rescue the trapped miners.

Army Engineers assisted the civil administration in removing water from the mine.

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangso locality. Out of the nine labourers, one is a national of Nepal, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam.

