Shruti Haasan talks about the 'story' of her 'life'

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has shared the story of her life and revealed that she is “not a morning person”.

Shruti, daughter of cine icon Kamal Haasan, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. The image appears to be a selfie of Shruti sitting on the backseat of a car. She has wet or damp hair, and a natural, minimal makeup look. She has a mildly serious expression.

There is a text overlay at the bottom of the image that reads: "Not a morning person. Story of my life.”

Shruti’s British psychological thriller film ‘The Eye’ made its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival.

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Greece, ‘The Eye’ follows Diana (played by Haasan) as she embarks on an emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix’s ashes on a remote island. What begins as an act of closure soon entangles her in the chilling and mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, weaving an unsettling tale of grief, fate, and the supernatural.

The film is directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, and marks Shruti Haasan’s much-anticipated international debut. Founded by Sapna Bhavnani, Wench Film Festival is India’s pioneering platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema.

The psychological thriller, The Eye delivers an intense cinematic experience that keeps viewers on edge, reaffirming Haasan’s prowess in complex, emotionally charged roles.

The film was scripted by award-winning writer Emily Carlton and also stars international star Mark Rowley (Last Kingdom, Rogue Heroes) and British actors Anna Savva and Linda Marlowe. UK trailblazer Melanie Dicks produced through Fingerprint Content with Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines serving as executive producers.

Talking about the film, Shruti had previously shared that from the moment she read the script, she knew this film was meant for her.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery, concepts that resonate deeply with me. ‘The Eye’ allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.