Shekhar Kapur gets a sunscreen lesson from his daughter Kaveri

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming and lighthearted moment, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri, took on the role of teacher as she showed her father the right way to apply sunscreen.

In a fun exchange shared on social media, Kaveri gave her father tips on proper skincare. In the video, Kaveri is seen showing Shekhar Kapur the correct way to apply sunscreen, guiding him through each step with a mix of patience and playfulness. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Everyone tell @shekharkapur to wear sunscreen in the comments.”

In the clip, Kaveri playfully begins, “So, today we’re going to do our skincare routine,” to which her father, Shekhar Kapur, responds with a laugh, “I’ve never done skincare before.” Kaveri then adds, “I’ve been trying to get him to do it with me for years… three years!” Shekhar chimes in with a smile, “And I still have perfectly good skin.”

To that, Kaveri quips, “Yeah, your skin is great, but it could go from great to amazing!” She then guides him step-by-step, saying, “Have you worn sunscreen today? No? Okay, first wash your face, then wipe it with a towel, and now apply sunscreen like this… and let it dry.”

The sweet interaction serves as a delightful moment of bonding between father and daughter.

Meanwhile, Kaveri Kapur recently made her acting debut with "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.” The filmmaker took to his official IG and dropped a clip of the movie featuring his daughter. In the caption, he asked, “But she was still a baby just a while ago? When does growing up happen? Or as a father I just refuse to see it ?.”

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story" also features Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhaan Puri as the lead. Kaveri had earlier opened up about her Bollywood debut and stated, "Working on this film was a dream come true as a debut actor. The support and guidance I received from Kunal (Kohli) really helped me find my way as an actor, and his advice will probably help me in all my future films."

“Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story" premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

