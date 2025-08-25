Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz talks about Sidharth Shukla, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ popularity

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who couldn’t make the cut in the audience poll for the 19th season of Bigg Boss, has spoken about his sister, late actor Sidharth Shukla, and the popularity of the 13th edition of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Shehbaz, who was very excited to be a part of “Bigg Boss 19”, was sure the audience would love him if he was a contestant and had given a 100 percent guarantee that they will get a “lot of entertainment.”

Why did he want to do “Bigg Boss 19”?

Shehbaz told IANS: “I chose Bigg Boss because I have been manifesting it for 7 years and I want to do Bigg Boss. I have been a fan of Bigg Boss since childhood. I know that if I do Bigg Boss, I can make my life better.”

It was between 2019-2020, when the 13th season of “Bigg Boss” aired and his sister Shehnaaz became an overnight sensation.

“I am proud that she is successful. I have got everything because of her,” Shehbaz said.

Asked what made “Bigg Boss 13” such a super hit season, he said: “Bigg Boss 13 was a super hit because every contestant was very good and original. Whatever they all did was superb. They were not showing extra. That’s why it was a hit show.”

Was there any advice he got from Shehnaaz, when the verdict of the audience poll was not out?

“I have got very good advice from Shehnaaz—that you do good, and whatever it is, be real,” he shared.

Shehbaz also talked about the late star Sidharth Shukla, who was feted with the trophy in the 13th season.

“If he was here today, he would have given me the best of luck and wished me to go ahead,” said Shehbaz.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.