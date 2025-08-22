Sexual violence against minorities in Bangladesh reaching pandemic levels under interim govt: HRCBM

Dhaka, Aug 22 (IANS) Bangladesh is facing an alarming wave of sexual violence, particularly targeting women and children from minority communities like Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and others, which has reached pandemic proportions under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, said the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) on Friday.

Citing the reports of Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK), HRCBM noted that 342 rape cases were officially recorded in less than three months during the first quarter of 2025, with 87 per cent of the victims being girls under 18 years of age.

Among them, 40 victims were children between infancy and six years old, while the incidents of gang rapes were sharply rising, with the majority of victims being minors.

According to the rights body, these horrifying figures represent only the tip of the iceberg, and the true number runs into thousands, which is hidden by silence, fear, and state inaction.

“The vast majority of rapes and gang rapes in Bangladesh go unreported due to social stigma, fear of retaliation, and distrust in the justice system.

"For minority women and girls, the silence is even deeper: Allegations of religious bias in law enforcement and lower courts deter families from pursuing justice, leaving crimes unrecorded and unpunished.

"In several cases, headless bodies of women and girls have been discovered across the country, making identification impossible and pointing to the unspeakable brutality of the perpetrators,” read a statement issued by HRCBM.

Highlighting the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under the Yunus regime, the rights body stated that despite the baseless charges and mounting public outrage, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot, has been imprisoned since November.

His bail petition, the rights body said, which is now pending before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, has received no resolution for months. Since then, it stated that Das has been entangled in multiple fabricated cases, including false allegations of murder.

The HRCBM questioned whether his only crime was speaking truth to power and advocating for the rights of Bangladesh’s marginalised.

It said, “His case stands as a microcosm of broader state inaction and complicity — a legal mockery in a system that claims to uphold justice.”

The HRCBM stated that it has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, calling for an urgent judicial enquiry into the epidemic of sexual violence against women and girls, with particular attention to the systematic and disproportionate targeting of minorities.

The right body’s new PIL sought a high-powered judicial enquiry into the escalating wave of sexual violence across Bangladesh, demanding accountability, structural reforms, and special protections for minority women and girls who remain uniquely vulnerable to targeted brutality.

