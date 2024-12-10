Seven killed in major road accident in Hathras; CM Yogi expresses grief

Hathras, Dec 10 (IANS) At least seven people lost their lives in a major road accident near Jaitpur village on the Bareilly-Mathura road in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday.

A collision between a container truck and a passenger vehicle, commonly referred to as a 'Magic,' resulted in the fatalities. Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed district authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He has also announced compensation for the families of those killed in the accident.

Police said, “The accident occurred on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in the Kotwali Hathras Junction area. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the Magic vehicle, traveling at high speed from Hathras, collided head-on with a tanker coming from Sikandrarao. Both vehicles overturned due to the impact.”

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police promptly reached the accident site to oversee rescue and relief operations. The District Magistrate has instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to provide the best possible care for the injured.

An eyewitness recounted, "The accident happened right in front of me. Around 7-8 people died on the spot, and many were injured. The Magic driver was at fault as the vehicle was speeding."

According to the information received, 20 residents of Kumhrai village, located in the Chandpa police station area, were traveling in the vehicle to visit an elderly relative suffering from cancer in Nagla Imilia village, Etah. Tragically, an accident occurred en route.

The collision with the container was so severe that the Magic overturned and fell into a ditch. The impact caused panic, with people screaming at the accident site. Nearby villagers quickly rushed to the scene and rescued the injured passengers from the vehicle.

Unfortunately, six people lost their lives on the spot. The remaining injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment, where one more person, a woman, succumbed to her injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured are receiving medical attention.

