Scott Carson to leave Manchester City after six years

Manchester, June 9 (IANS) Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer. The 39-year-old has been at the Club since 2019, acting as a valued part of the goalkeeping unit.

He originally arrived on loan before completing a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

The experienced goalkeeper’s debut for City came in the May 2021 victory at Newcastle United before a second appearance in the Champions League round of 16 second leg with Sporting CP in 2021/22.

He has been part of a squad that has lifted 12 major honours over the last six seasons during what has been a historic period of success for Pep Guardiola’s team.

"Having made his maiden senior appearance for Leeds United all the way back in January 2004, Carson has now spent an incredible 21 years as a professional. During his time at City, Carson has been praised by goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor and peers Ederson and Stefan Ortega Moreno for his work ethic and the effect of his positive attitude amongst the group.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future," read the statement by the club.

As per reports, Carson bids his time as City’s backup goalkeeper as the club is planning a move for Marcus Bettinelli, Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper. Bettinelli, 33, has played only one game for Chelsea when he was in between the sticks for a FA Cup clash vs Chesterfield in 2022. He also falls into the homegrown criteria which makes a potential transfer more likely for City.

Guardiola’s side are active in the transfer market, which has a 10-day period allowing clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup to make adjustments to their squads, which ends on Tuesday.

City will start this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in Group G. The Cityzens will face Moroccan side Wydad, Abu Dhabi-based Al Ain and Italian giants Juventus for the right to play in the knockout stages.

