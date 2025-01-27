Sanjay Kapoor shoots in Kerala for the first time since 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Seems like yesteryear star Sanjay Kapoor has embarked on a new journey. The 'Prem' actor recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a post informing that he has kickstarted the shooting for his next project.

Sanjay Kapoor can be seen flaunting his toned biceps in a stylish mirror selfie. "New beginnings...Shooting in Kerala After Sirf Tum", he wrote as the caption.

The actor's post pointed toward his 1999 romance entertainer, "Sirf Tum". As mentioned in the caption, the film was shot in Kerala, along with Nainital and Houston.

Made under the direction of Agathian, the project saw Priya Gill as the leading lady. The highly acclaimed flick also featured Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, Mohnish Behl, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, and Shobha Khote in prominent roles, along with others.

"Sirf Tum" is an official remake of the 1996 Tamil film "Kadhal Kottai". The movie talks about an ordinary young man, Deepak, and an attractive, middle-class girl Aarthi. By the hand of fate, Deepak finds a lost handbag belonging to Aarthi. As he returns it to her, the two start writing to each other on a regular basis and end up falling for each other.

Released on 11th June 1999, the film turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

While Sanjay Kapoor has announced his next project, the details about the cast and crew are still not available.

In the meantime, Sanjay Kapoor's better half, Maheep Kapoor revealed on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube show that her love story with the 'Shakthi' actor started as a one-night stand. The 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star revealed, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him, dead drunk.”

