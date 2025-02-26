Sanjay Dutt's next titled 'The Bhootnii' to release on this date

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) As promised, Sanjay Dutt has revealed the name of his forthcoming action-horror comedy on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The makers of 'Sanam Teri Kasam', Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Picture shared that their next has been titled "The Bhootnii". They further revealed that the project will be hitting the theatres on 18th April 2025.

Dropping the announcement on his IG, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th! Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before! #TheBhootnii machayegi taandav in cinemas on April 18th!"

For the unversed, the film was earlier titled "The Virgin Tree", but has now been renamed.

The makers also shared a small teaser of the drama which gives us an insight into the mystical world where 'love turns into darkness'.

Made under the direction of Sidhaant Sachdev, the film brings together a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan in key roles, along with others.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting "The Bhootnii", which has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

Yesterday, the makers shared an eerie poster from the upcoming drama on social media, announcing that the title and release date for the project will be unveiled during Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The post was captioned, "Mahadev ki bhakti main shakti hai! Bohot hua wait! Baba is locking the date! ("There is power in the devotion to Mahadev! Enough waiting! Baba is locking the date!)"

Additionally, Sanjay Dutt's lineup includes the much-awaited sequel “Welcome to the Jungle.” The Ahmed Khan's directorial enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen playing a crucial role in “Son of Sardaar 2”. The drama has Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has produced the film under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios.

