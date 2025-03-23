Sanjay Dutt groves to 'Choli Ke Peeche' during &ME's Mumbai performance

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Globally renowned DJ and producer from Berlin’s iconic collective Keinemusik, &ME took over the stage in Mumbai during his much-anticipated India debut, leaving over 8000 fans spellbound.

The highlight of the performance was when Bollywood hunk Sanjay Dutt joined &ME on the stage as he played the 'Choli Ke Peeche' track from one of Dutt’s iconic films 'Khal Nayak'. The video doing rounds featured Dutt having a gala time as the song sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The event managed to attract a high-profile audience, with several other notable names from the entertainment industry in attendance.

Known for his seamless fusion of deep house, techno, and Afro-infused rhythms, &ME transported the audience into a euphoric musical realm. Fans grooved to his signature hits such as ‘The Rapture Pt. II’, ‘Fairchild’, ‘Say What’, and ‘More Love’, along with some hypnotic unreleased tracks.

Fans attending the performance got into their uniform, becoming “mini &MEs” and wore a scarf to show off their support for the brand.

The Mumbai leg of the show was more than just a performance; it was a multi-sensory experience featuring cutting-edge production, immersive lighting, and a crowd that brought unrelenting energy from start to finish.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, shared, “Bringing &ME to India was more than just about hosting an event—it was about bringing the best of global EDM music to Indian audiences craving for stunning beats and cutting-edge electronic music. Mumbai's response has been incredible. The sheer enthusiasm and energy from the fans prove that the Indian electronic music scene is evolving rapidly and we’re excited to continue curating experiences that push boundaries. We were also thrilled to have premium brands onboard, further elevating the overall experience.”

After Mumbai, &ME will spread his magic in Bengaluru on March 23, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.