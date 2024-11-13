Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh named Dubai Sports Ambassador

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Six time Grand slam champion and former women's doubles number one, Sania Mirza and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been named as Dubai Sports Ambassadors. The announcement was made at the “Dubai Sports Retreat” held on Monday at the futuristic Museum of the Future, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

The event, held under the theme “Dubai: The First Sports Destination,” reflects Dubai’s growing ambitions to establish itself as a global leader in sports excellence. Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the retreat aimed to strengthen Dubai's sporting reputation and promote active, healthy lifestyles across the city.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, highlighted the vision behind the initiative. “I met with Dubai’s sports ambassadors during the retreat — a distinguished group of Arab and international stars who call Dubai home. Their commitment to advancing sports and nurturing talent is truly inspiring,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “The ideas and insights discussed at the event will help shape a brighter future for sports, enhance our clubs’ achievements, and nurture local talent. Our goal is to make sports a way of life, a source of happiness, and a key driver of Dubai’s growth.”

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner and former doubles world No. 1, expressed her honor at the appointment. “Being named a Dubai Sports Ambassador is a tremendous privilege,” she said. “Dubai has been my home for years, and I am thrilled to help bring people together through sport and celebrate the city’s rich sporting culture.”

