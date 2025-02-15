'Sanam Teri Kasam' director Vinay Sapru sheds light on the film's correction with Shiv Puran

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Vinay Sapru's 2016 romantic entertainer "Sanam Teri Kasam", starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane recently re-released in the cinema halls on February 7, 2025.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, director Vinay Sapru revealed how they took inspiration from the 'Shiv Puran' for the story of

"Sanam Teri Kasam". The filmmaker said, "Generally love stories include a rich boy and a poor girl, or a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl. So, we wanted to do something different for this film. At that time we read 'Shiv Puran' and while we were reading it we found our story. We had found the issue that would lead to the separation of our lead couple. It has been mentioned in one of the chapters from 'Shiv Puran' that 'if the wedding of the daughter is not blessed by her father even God's wedding wouldn't succeed', that is the Shiv and the Sati episode. 'But if the same wedding is blessed by the father it becomes the eternal love pair', which is Shiva and Parvati."

He further added, "Even in 'Sanam Teri Kasam' when Saru's father says 'I will do her pind daan' she cries and tries to convince him to not do any such thing, but he does not listen and tells the watchman while going, 'you also come for the pind daan food'. He does the pind daan of the girl while she is there. In the second half, she gets sick and the boy tells her that 'these things do not matter and I will go to the best doctors and you will be cured' but she says no, 'blessings or curse, whatever our parents give, God grants it, so whatever you do I will not survive'".

Aside from the 'Shiv Puran', "Sanam Teri Kasam" is also inspired by Eric Segal's novel "Love Story".

