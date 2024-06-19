Sana Makbul's favourite yoga poses: Bhujangasana and Dhanurasana

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Sana Makbul has opened up about her journey with yoga and how it significantly enhanced her life.

Ahead of 'International Day of Yoga' (June 21), Sana talked about her off-screen dedication to yoga which has been a pivotal force in her personal wellness.

Despite being relatively new to yoga, Sana is passionate about its fundamentals.

"Yoga is fundamentally about breathing and stretching," she said.

This ancient practice combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation, creating a comprehensive approach to health. While Sana admits she is not yet an expert, she has grown fond of several postures that she practises regularly.

"Some of my favorite postures include the Bridge Pose, Bhujangasana, and Dhanurasana, which help me alleviate physical discomfort and achieve a balanced state of mind," said the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress.

For Sana, yoga wasn't just a casual decision, but a necessary one.

"Yoga has been a game-changer for me, soothing both my mind and body," said Sana, who's known for her work in 'Aadat Se Majboor'.

Before embracing yoga, Sana faced numerous health issues, including bloating, constant agitation, and lethargy. These challenges were more than minor inconveniences -- they impacted her daily life and overall well-being.

Sana said: "My nutritionist recommended incorporating yoga in my routine, highlighting its numerous benefits."

Trusting the advice, she embarked on a journey that would bring about remarkable changes in her life. Sana has been practising yoga for a year now, and the results are evident.

"Committing to yoga transformed my life. Now, I feel much better... An hour of yoga each day ensures lifelong health," she said.

What Sana finds most remarkable about yoga is its healing power.

"Yoga possesses incredible healing powers and transformative energy," she said.

On the work front, Sana last featured in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

