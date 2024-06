Russia steps up military attacks during Swiss peace conference: Ukraine

Kiev, June 17 (IANS/DPA) Against the backdrop of the two-day Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland that ended on Sunday, Russia has stepped up its military attacks on Ukraine, according to Kiev.

"Throughout the day, the enemy is intensifying its offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to penetrate our defences and try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions" the Ukrainian General Staff stated in its situation report on Sunday evening.

According to the report, the number of battles has risen to 88. Most of the battles took place in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine -- 36 in total. The report added that 25 of the attacks were repelled but 11 were ongoing.

The Russian military is attempting to make further advances, particularly near the city of Pokrovsk, it said.

The Russian military is also said to have made 10 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the front immediately to the north and south - in the Lyman area and around Kurakhove.

Moscow's air force dropped heavy glide bombs on the defence positions, it said.

The information could not be independently verified.

Since last autumn, Ukraine has been on the defensive due to delayed arms and ammunition supplies from the West.

However, recent resupplies have helped stabilize the front, limiting Russian territorial gains.

