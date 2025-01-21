'Romancing in Alaska' Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram post and dropped a string of throwback photographs with his late wife Sridevi

The filmmaker posted a picture where he can be seen hugging the late superstar. In the other two photos, he and Sridevi are seen being all lovey-dovey amidst a beautiful backdrop. Boney Kapoor's latest Insta post was captioned, "Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there," along with three heart emojis.

Netizens jumped to the comment section of the post and mentioned remarks such as "Very buetyfull Jodi mashallha". Another one penned, "Glamorous couple". Meanwhile, several other Insta users shared red heart emojis as comments.

A couple of days ago, Boney Kapoor shared some pictures on Instagram from his 2012 vacation to Japan with late wife Sridevi, and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The first picture in the post was a mushy couple click, embracing his better half. He also shared a family picture where all three ladies were seen wearing kimonos while holding the uchiwa and sensu hand fans.

This was followed by a close-up of the girls in the traditional Japanese attires, as they smiled ear to ear. Next was the still of late Sridevi receiving a bouquet of flowers from Akie Abe, late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife. The superstar further met the then-Indian ambassador to Japan, Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa during the premiere of "English Vinglish" in Tokyo. Boney Kapoor captioned the post, "Jaaaapaaan….‘LOVE in TOKYO ’ Our Tokyo visit for the premiere of English Vinglish . Then indian Ambassador Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa & wife of the then prime minister late Shinzo Abe."

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi tied the knot on 2nd June 1996 in a simple temple wedding. The couple has two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. Before this, the producer had two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife Mona Kapoor. Sridevi was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on 24th February 2018.

