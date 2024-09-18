RJD to launch membership drive on Thursday

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will launch its membership program on Thursday with the party's national president Lalu Prasad Yadav kick starting the event in New Delhi while Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will initiate the program in Patna.

During the launch of the membership program in New Delhi, RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, along with other MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and officials of the national and Delhi state executive committees, will be present.

In Patna, the event will be held under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav at Karpoori Sabhagar in the RJD office located on Veerchand Patel Path.

At the Patna event, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, along with MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and officials from the party's youth wing, women's cell, minority cell, and other units, will be present.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan stated, “Tejashwi Yadav will be present in Patna. He will reach the party office around 11 am and will start the membership drive. All party leaders have been asked to be present on the occasion."

Chitranjan Gagan mentioned, “Currently, we have over one crore members nationwide, with 85 lakh in Bihar alone. We expect to double this number through the membership drive. Following the launch in Delhi and Patna, the drive will simultaneously continue at the district and block levels.”

Tejashwi Yadav recently concluded a week-long Aabhar Yatra in Bihar, where he engaged with grassroots party workers and urged them to reach out to people from all segments of society. The goal is to expand the party's base before the 2025 assembly elections.

