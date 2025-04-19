Restoring peace in Murshidabad is priority, people not happy with state govt: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Saturday that restoring peace in violence-hit Murshidabad is the top priority, while asserting that people in the area are not happy with the state government.

“I have talked to people here, and they have complaints about the state government. I have provided them with a number so that they can directly contact my office. Restoring peace in the area is my only goal. I will also ask the state government to take appropriate action,” the Governor told media persons after interacting with the family members of Late Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in violence at Samserganj in Murshidabad last week.

The Governor also assured the family members that those who were responsible for the killing of the father and the son would not be spared.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the murder. “If others are involved, they will also not be spared,” the Governor said.

During the interactions with the Governor, the local people also requested him to ensure that permanent Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) camps are set up in the locality to ensure their future safety.

“We have lost everything. We cannot even sleep a night out of fear. Our safety might be compromised again unless there are permanent CAPF camps here,” one resident told the Governor.

Although Bose did not give any specific assurance regarding the fulfilment of their demand for permanent CAPF camps in the area, he provided the number of the “Peace Room” a Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, and asked the people to directly call the number in case any further security issues surface.

Earlier in the day, when a delegation of the National Commission for Women also reached the troubled area, the local women requested the delegation members to take up the issue of having permanent CAPF camps in the area with the Union government.

The delegation member also assured them of taking up the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

