Respect court, but not agree with verdict: Delhi CM Kejriwal on Rahul's conviction

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Responding to the Gujarat court's decision on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "we respect the court, but do not agree with the verdict'.

In a tweet he said, "There is a conspiracy to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "This is the new India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, Police, FIR will be imposed on everyone.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is also being punished for speaking the truth, for raising his voice against the dictator. The law of the country gives an opportunity to appeal to Rahul Gandhi, he will exercise this right. We are not afraid," he added in the same tweet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.