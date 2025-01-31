Renee Zellweger talks about returning as ‘Bridget Jones’

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Renee Zellweger, who returns as Bridget Jones in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”, says that it’s an interesting thing for a fictional character to move through life at the same pace as the people who relate to her.

Zellweger, reprising her role as Bridget Jones, shared her experience of returning to the film that reshaped an entire genre, saying, “In the books, on the screen, it feels like you’re having a reunion with your friend.

The film follows Bridget Jones on a transformative journey filled with unexpected challenges and deep loss. Four years after her husband's tragic death on a humanitarian mission in Sudan, she navigates the complexities of single motherhood, raising her two children, Billy and Mabel.

Juggling career demands, home life, and romantic possibilities while facing the judgment of seemingly perfect school mothers, Bridget leans on her loyal friends for support. Her world takes an unexpected turn with the reappearance of former flame Daniel Cleaver.

“It’s such an interesting thing for a fictional character to move through life at the same pace as the folks who relate to her and love her. People feel that they can see themselves reflected in Bridget’s life experiences,” she shared.

The actress added: “They want to meet up with her again to see how she’s grown and how her life has changed—how she’s dealing with her current challenges. This is felt universally by those who have grown up with Bridget.”

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is all set to release their classic comedy romantic film, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” directed by Michael Morris, which will hit theaters on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The film features a star-studded cast featuring Leo Woodall, BAFTA Award-winner Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, and two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger.

The first installment of the film was released in 2001 and was directed by Sharon Maguire. It is based on the 1996 novel of the same name, which was itself a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.