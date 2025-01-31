BTS video of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ trailer released

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) The makers of director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly awaited ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, who recently released a trailer for the film which is to hit screens on February 6 this year, have now put out a behind the scenes video of how the trailer was cut.

Taking to its X timeline, Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, released the BTS video and wrote, “Lights, camera, relentless action! Dive into the VIDAAMUYARCHI Trailer BTS that showcases the power and precision behind every frame. FEB 6th in Cinemas Worldwide.”

The Behind the Scenes video gives away the fact that director Magizh Thirumeni has the habit of snapping his fingers before saying action for a shot. The BTS video gives an idea of the number of people working behind the scenes to get each shot right.

Meanwhile, Lyca productions has also announced that the bookings for the film have now opened in Malaysia. On its X timeline, the production house said, “Malaysia, the wait is over! VIDAAMUYARCHI bookings are now open! Secure your seats and witness the ultimate triumph on the big screen.”

Vidaa Muyarchi’ has huge expecations riding on it for a number of reasons. Apart from the fact that it features Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film is being keenly watched as it is being directed by one of Tamil cinema’s finest directors, Magizh Thirumeni, known for making stylish action entertainers.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has a tag line, which when translated in English reads, “When everything and everyone forsakes you, believe in yourself.”

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.