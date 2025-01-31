Disproportionate assets: K'taka Lokayukta raids properties of govt officers in four districts

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths are conducting raids at seven locations in four districts of the state since Friday morning. The raids are being held on the residences and properties of government officers over suspicions of amassing disproportionate assets. The officers being raided include an in-charge Sub Registrar.

The simultaneous raids began in the morning in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Raichur and Bagalkot districts.

According to sources, the Lokayukta sleuths are conducting raids and searches at the residence of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Engineering Division.

The Lokayukta is also conducting raids on the residences of two officers in Belagavi city.

The teams are searching the residence of in-charge Sub Registrar in Anagola locality, sources stated and added that the team was also raiding his office and another property.

The house of a veterinary inspector has been raided in Harogeri town in Rayabagh taluq of Belagavi district where the sleuths are inspecting the documents.

The Lokayukta team headed by Deputy Superintendent Siddesh is conducting raids on the residence of a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Holageri village in Bagalkot district.

Searches are underway at a house located in Vidyagiri locality and another house in Naragunda village.

Sources have revealed that the PDO has built a luxurious house, and a huge amount of cash has been found at his residence. The sleuths are using a counting machine to count the money.

The sleuths are conducting raids at the residence of an assistant accounts officer attached to Raichur Zilla Panchayat. The residence is located in Jawar Colony in Raichur city.

More details are yet to emerge in the case and an official statement is yet to be made by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

On January 8, the Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids against seven government officials in Karnataka in connection with amassing disproportionate assets.

The raids were conducted in nine places - Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkot and Tumakuru districts.

