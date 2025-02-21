Reflect on your parents' rule: Union Minister Lalan Singh to Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) The political battle over the law and order situation in Bihar has intensified with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, countering Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism of the Nitish Kumar government, saying that he should see the period when his parents were ruling Bihar.

While Tejashwi Yadav accused the current administration of failing to curb rising crime, the Union Minister defended the Nitish Kumar government by drawing comparisons to the lawlessness during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh pointed to the 1990s era of rampant crime, particularly kidnappings for ransom.

“Tejashwi Yadav lacks political maturity and merely criticizing the government on paper won’t help him become Chief Minister. Tejashwi Yadav should tell what a crime is. Normal incidents cannot be categorized under crime. He should see the period when his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were ruling Bihar, how the kidnappings were taking place and how the ransom was taken from the victims. Kidnapping was the industry then,” Singh said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, alleging a significant deterioration in the state's law and order situation.

Through a series of social media posts, Yadav has highlighted 137 criminal incidents reported since January 2025, referring to the current governance as "Rakshasa Raj (demonic rule)".

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra and said it was a misuse of state exchequer and taxpayers' money.

On this, Lalan Singh highlighted Nitish Kumar as the architect of Bihar’s development while dismissing Tejashwi Yadav’s criticisms as baseless.

By emphasizing that progress (Pragati) began only after 2005 under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, he reinforced the JD(U)-BJP alliance’s narrative that the state was in decline under RJD rule.

“Tejashwi Yadav does not understand the meaning of Pragati. He is an inexperienced person who has been disconnected from governance. Nitish Kumar is doing the Pragati Yatra and visiting every district of Bihar. He is reviewing and inaugurating every project of Bihar for the welfare of the common people,” Singh said.

After Congress criticized Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, Lalan Singh said the grand old party always favours women only from a single family.

“For Congress party, the women of one family are important. They hold the key position in the party and the government. They cannot tolerate any other woman to flourish within the party,” Singh said.

