realme 13 Pro Series 5G with AI ultra clear camera crosses 100K pre-bookings, 1st sale now live

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In 2024, realme has demonstrated a strong commitment to the mid-premium segment, delivering a curated selection of innovative devices designed to elevate the user experience.

These include two launches in its flagship number series, additions to the ever-popular 12 Pro Series 5G, the highly anticipated GT 6 Series, and new AI-OT devices like realme smartwatch.

Despite being the second flagship launch within a period of 6 months, realme 13 Pro Series 5G has made significant strides. The first sale for realme 13 Pro Series 5G went live on August 6 at 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and 12 hours later on mainline channels.

Early indicators show strong engagement from consumers, with many eager to experience the world's first Monet-inspired smartphone design.

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G has made a strong start in the mid-premium segment priced between Rs. 35K-40K, with over 100,000 pre-bookings across all platforms.

Unique features like the Monet-inspired design and the ultra-clear camera with AI show realme's focus on a high-end user experience. This latest realme number series goes beyond just new features and powerful hardware, it makes a statement with its stylish design collaborations.

realme’s 13 Pro Series 5G has the honour of being the world's first Monet-inspired smartphone design. This groundbreaking collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) -- a global leader in art curation and exhibition, boasting a collection spanning six continents and eight millennia of creative achievement -- marks a new chapter in smartphone design.

While Monet's artworks have been incorporated into various collaborations in fashion from clothing to accessories, this is the first time a smartphone has incorporated these timeless designs.

Claude Monet's dedication to capturing the nuances of light and shadow is evident in his prolific career. His iconic series, "Grainstacks" (25 paintings) and "Water Lilies" (an astounding 250 paintings), exemplify his commitment to capturing the same subject under varying conditions of light and atmosphere.

Inspired by Monet's artistic vision, realme sought to translate this mastery of light and shadow onto the realme 13 Pro Series 5G. Drawing from his most celebrated works, the design team meticulously crafted a visual language that reflects the essence of Monet's Impressionist style.

The realme 13 Pro 5G and realme 13 Pro+ 5G are available in a range of evocative colours: Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel, and Emerald Green for the vegan leather option.

These colours, inspired by the hues of Monet's paintings, evoke a sense of vitality and a connection to the natural world. Thanks to the frosted glass back panels, users can enjoy the phone's elegant design without worrying about unsightly fingerprint marks.

These specially crafted panels, featuring a unique flash gold process and millions of shimmering particles, emulate Monet's brushstrokes, transforming these phones into handheld works of art. The realme design team poured their expertise into every detail, meticulously refining the design through over 200 rounds of polishing craftsmanship to ensure a flawless finish.

realme has successfully merged cutting-edge technology with artistic heritage in the 13 Pro Series 5G. By reinterpreting Impressionism for the modern age, realme has crafted smartphones that transcend their functional purpose, becoming portable pieces of art that resonate with users on a deeper level.

This commitment to accessible beauty distinguishes realme in a crowded market, demonstrating that high-end aesthetics and innovation can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ready to experience the perfect blend of technology and art? The realme 13 Pro Series 5G is currently available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart and all the Mainline channels.

