Bless Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala: Nagarjuna Akkineni Announces Engagement

Telugu Film Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the engagement of his elder son Naga Chaitanya to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The engagement took place on August 8, 2024 i.e 8.8.8 at auspicious muhurat 9.42 AM.

Nag said he is overjoyed. He sought blessings for the couple from Akkineni fans and all people.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been seeing each other. After his divorce from Samantha Akkineni, Chaitanya's relationship with Sobhita hit the internet. The couple remained tight-lipped. Chay and Sobhita's picture from their foreign trip at a restaurant went viral adding fuel to then ongoing rumours. Finally, the couple got betrothed on Thursday.

The wedding date is yet to be announced.