Real Madrid ‘not thinking about signings’ amid injury crisis: Carlo Ancelotti

Vigo, Oct 18 (IANS) Real Madrid’s squad is heavily depleted with recurring injuries seeming to be the theme of the season. Amidst reports floating that head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants the side to sign their first player in the January transfer window since 2019, the Italian has confirmed the team is ‘not thinking’ of any new signings.

"If we need a suitable player for Real Madrid, we wouldn't rule it out, but it's not that simple. We have youth players who can contribute, the return of Alaba, who will soon be with the team... At the moment we're not thinking about making any signings,” said Ancelotti in the press conference ahead of taking Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Apart from suffering with the absence of both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe for a short period, the side is lacking serious depth in defence. Carvajal's recent ACL injury will rule him out for the remainder of the season in addition to missing the services of David Alaba, who suffered a Cruciate Ligament Tear in December 2023, and Eder Militao who suffered the same injury as Alaba and moved in and out of the squad since last season.

Ancelotti further went on to claim although Carvajal’s on-field presence will not be available, he will still be the leader in the dressing room.

"First of all, we are very sorry for Dani, he is a very important piece. We lost him as a player in the next few months, but not as a leader in the dressing room, because he will be here and will work with us. We are going to take advantage of his strength and his head. We have worked well during this break. Many players have taken advantage of it to improve their physical condition. The internationals have returned in top form. We have good feelings for tomorrow's match against a good team. I see the players more motivated,” said the Italian.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.