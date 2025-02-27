Real Madrid draws first blood in Copa del Rey semi against Real Sociedad

Madrid, Feb 27 (IANS) Endrick's first-half goal gave Real Madrid a first-leg advantage in their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad, as they won 1-0 in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad gave everything to find an equalizer, but lacked finesse in the final pass, although Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin also made several good saves.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had some surprises, with Endrick and Arda Guler both starting, and that paid off in the 19th minute when the Brazilian collected a diagonal pass from Jude Bellingham, with home defender Igor Zubeldia playing him onside, reports Xinhua.

Endrick controlled with his thigh and beat Alex Remiro with his left foot.

Mikel Oyarzabal was close to equalizing for Real Sociedad as he found space in the Madrid penalty area but couldn't get any power in his shot.

Real Sociedad tried to control the ball, with much of the play in the Madrid half, but with Vinicius, Bellingham and Endrick, Madrid always looked dangerous on the break and Remiro did well to deny Vinicius from a tight angle.

Lunin did well to deny Ander Barrenetxea's curling shot, and the winger then drew a yellow card for a tackle on Madrid defender Raul Asencio, who was replaced by Lucas Vazquez at the start of the second half.

Lunin saved from Oyarzabal at the start of the second half, with Takefusa Kubo also working the Madrid goalkeeper as Real Sociedad upped the pressure on their rivals.

Madrid was on the back foot, with the home side pressing for an equalizer and Lunin did well to frustrate Aihen Munoz's goal-bound shot.

At the other end of the pitch, Endrick smashed a shot against the bar, but in general Real Sociedad did the attacking, with Oyarzabal wasting a good chance after taking too long in space and seeing his shot blocked, although Remiro had to get down to block Bellingham's deflected shot in the closing minutes.

On Tuesday, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid drew a thrilling game 4-4 to leave everything in the air for the return leg.

