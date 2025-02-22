Raveena Tandon gifts gold bangles to bride during a mass wedding ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Raveena Tandon celebrated her wedding anniversary with Anil Thadani in a unique way. The 'Maatr' actress attended a mass wedding ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

She not only attended the mass wedding but also made a heartfelt gesture during the celebration. Raveena Tandon gifted her gold bangles to a bride. The video of the diva gifting her gold bangles is doing rounds on social media.

This is not the first time Raveena Tandon has won hearts with her compassion. Even before her marriage, she adopted two daughters.

Prior to this, Raveena Tandon took to social media to remember her late father, Ravi Tandon on his 90th birth anniversary. She dropped a collection of throwback photos on social media, fondly recalling some cherished memories of their time together.

Raveena Tandon penned in the caption, “90th Pops.” The post included photographs from childhood to the present day, capturing the essence of her relationship with her late father.

One of the photos featured a toddler Raveena Tandon in her father’s arms, wearing a frock and a hairband. Another still captured her posing in a cute dress, being held by her father as they both gazed into the camera. The album further includes a family photo featuring the actress, her father, mother Veena Tandon, and brother Rajiv Tandon.

Raveena Tandon's father, Ravi Tandon, passed away at 87 due to respiratory failure. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on February 11, 2022.

At the time, Raveena Tandon paid tribute to her father through an emotional Instagram post that read, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the upcoming film “Welcome to the Jungle.” Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the much-awaited sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.