With Rao Bahadur, I’ve pushed myself beyond limits body, mind, and soul: Actor Satya Dev

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS)Pointing out that he had always given his everything to bring audiences the best cinematic experience, actor Satya Dev, on Monday, said that he had pushed himself beyond limits of the "body, mind and soul" for his upcoming film Rao Bahadur.

Taking to his X timeline to pen an emotional note on a day the makers of the film released the teaser, Satya Dev wrote, "I've always given my everything to bring you the best cinematic experience. With Rao Bahadur, I’ve pushed myself beyond limits body, mind, and soul. This one will be a true 'racha' in theatres next year. Forever indebted to my master craftsman @mahaisnotanoun a dream only he could imagine, and for choosing me to bring it to life. And to my loving producers @GMBents @SrichakraasEnts."

The teaser released on Monday shows Satya Dev as Rao Bahadur, who tells a person identified as Achari that he is possessed by a demon. While others dismiss his rantings as nonsense, he keeps claiming there is sense in what he says. At one point, he offers to explain and is given an opportunity. He says," Do you remember how when we were children, we would have fill in the blanks exercises?" To this, Achari replies in the affirmative. Rao Bahadur says, "In that case,------ is a deadly demon. Fill in the blank." Achari replies, "Doubt is a deadly demon." To this Rao Bahadur replies, "That is the demon I am possessed by." Soon, we get to see a romantic story. And a character in an inspector's dress wondering why there is no synchronization between the two stories...

Ace director S S Rajamouli, who launched the teaser and was impressed by it, complimented the actor on his social media timelines.

Rajamouli wrote, "Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to…"

Satya Dev responded to Rajamouli's post saying, "Forever grateful Rajamouli Sir. You’ve shown us how far Telugu cinema can go, and your blessings for #RaoBahadur will push us to aim higher. Truly means a lot."

For the unaware, Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy. The Telugu film, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, features Satya Dev playing the titular role of Rao Bahadur. The film is being presented by Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment and is being produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments.

