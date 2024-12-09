Ranbir Kapoor walks red carpet with actress Olivia Wilde at Red Sea Film Festival

Mumbai, December 9(IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in 'Animal' graced the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Multiple videos have been doing rounds on social media which shows Ranbir arriving at the event and posing for shutterbugs. Another clip shows Ranbir meeting actor-director Olivia Wilde, exchanging handshakes and eventually posing for the cameras.

While Ranbir Kapoor chose to wear a traditional Indian red ‘bandgaala’ jacket with black pants, Olivia looked stunning in white gown.

Few days back, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Indian International Film Festival in Goa and shared some very interesting stories and personal memories related to his grandfather Raj Kapoor. IFFI celebrated Raj Kapoor’s centenary in 2024.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently working on ‘Ramayan’ , a project helmed by Nitish Tiwari of ‘Dangal’ fame. While Ranbir is playing Ram, Sai Pallavi and Yash are playing Sita and Ravana respectively. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi and Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanumaan. As per reports the film will be released in two parts.

The first part will be released on Diwali 2025, while the second part will release in 2026.

Talking about his film Ramayan to deadline.com Ranbir said “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Ravan and it's India's greatest story.”

He further stated “And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

