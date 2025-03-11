Rami Malek starrer 'The Amateur' to release in India on this day

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) "The Amateur" produced by 20th Century Studios is amongst the most anticipated action spy-thrillers of the year.

The Indian movie buffs are in for a treat! While the film will be released worldwide on 11th April 2025, audiences in India will be able to witness the drama a day before on 10th April, ahead of the global premiere.

"The Amateur" will be available in English, exclusively in cinemas across India on April 10, 2025.

The fans will get to watch Oscar Winner Rami Malek in a never-before-seen avatar as he takes on high-octane challenges throughout his quest for revenge that will set the adrenaline high.

The captivating trailer of the drama that was released recently also received high praise for its action sequences and a storyline that kept viewers on the hook.

Going by the preview, "The Amateur" follows the story of Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA decoder whose world comes crashing down when his wife dies in a terrorist attack in London. When his supervisors refuse to take action, his intelligence becomes the ultimate weapon as he embarks on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible.

The primary cast of the drama includes Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne, among others.

Jointly penned by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, the story of the film is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell.

Produced by Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson, and Joel B. Michaels under the banner of Hutch Parker Entertainment, the music for the much-awaited drama has been scored by Volker Bertelmann.

The camera work for the movie has been performed by Martin Ruhe, whereas the editing department has been headed by Jonathan Amos.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.