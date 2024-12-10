Rajmata Jijabai Trophy: Amisha, Pyari excel as Jharkhand, Odisha win in Sr Women’s NFC

Narainpur (Chattisgarh), Dec 10 (IANS) Jharkhand and Odisha bagged full points from their respective Group A matches on the opening day of the final rounds of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2024-25, here at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground.

While Jharkhand made short work of former champions Tamil Nadu, winning 3-0 in the day’s first match, Odisha overcame Maharashtra 2-0 later in the day.

Jharkhand, who led 2-0 at the half time, were powered by a fine hat-trick by forward Amisha Baxla, who found the back of the net in the 36th, 38th and 72nd minute with clinical precision, driving the team to a comfortable win. Jharkhand’s attacking play and teamwork ensured a dominant start to their campaign, bagging three points in the opener.

Tamil Nadu fought hard and had moments of brilliance, but Jharkhand’s relentless attacking pressure proved too much to handle.

International Pyari Xaxa was the star of Odisha’s 2-0 victory over Maharashtra as she struck once in each half to fetch three points.

The first goal came in the 45+2nd minute. It was a fine right-footed finish from inside the box to the bottom left corner beating goalkeeper Payal Basude.

Xaxa capitalised on a loose ball for her second goal in the 55th minute. The goal came after Payal made an incredible goalline save to deny a shot from a corner. However, the deflection fell to an unmarked Xaxa, who calmly chest-trapped the ball into the net to double the lead.

Wednesday’s fixtures (Group B): Punjab vs West Bengal (9 am); Sikkim vs Railways (2.30 pm).

