Rajasthan orders demolition of 2,699 dilapidated buildings amid monsoon safety push

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) In a decisive move following recent accidents in Jhalawar and Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan Department of Autonomous Governance has ordered the sealing and demolition of 2,699 dangerously dilapidated buildings across the state.

The action comes as part of a statewide monsoon preparedness campaign, with officials instructed to conduct ground inspections, warn the public, and prevent any untoward incidents. The above decision has been taken in the wake of recent accidents in Jhalawar and Jaisalmer -- where incidents related to unsafe infrastructure and torrential rains raised serious safety concerns -- the Department of Autonomous Governance in Rajasthan has moved into high alert mode.

Responding swiftly to the growing threat of structural collapses, especially during the monsoon season, the department has undertaken a comprehensive and statewide review of building safety and disaster preparedness across urban areas.

The Administrative Secretary of the Department, Ravi Jain, on Thursday, chaired a crucial virtual meeting attended by the heads of 224 urban local bodies from across the state.

The meeting marked the beginning of an aggressive enforcement drive to seal and demolish dilapidated buildings that pose a threat to public safety. In a strongly worded directive, Jain ordered the immediate sealing and demolition of 2,699 identified dilapidated structures in the jurisdiction of the 224 participating municipal bodies.

The Department of Autonomous Governance has been put on high alert, anticipating the possibility of further structural failures and waterlogging-related disasters. This meeting, convened by Jain, served as a review and action planning session aimed at mitigating risks posed by old, abandoned, and structurally weak buildings, said officials. In his opening remarks, Ravi Jain stressed the importance of taking proactive steps before further casualties occur.

Jain urged all commissioners and executive officers of municipal bodies to regularly inspect such buildings in their jurisdictions and take swift action to prevent accidents. He also emphasised the need for public communication by putting up visible warning boards in front of identified unsafe buildings, thereby raising public awareness and minimising the chances of accidental injuries or deaths.

According to data presented in the meeting, under a special campaign launched across Rajasthan, 2,699 buildings have already been flagged as unsafe.

These identifications were made following structural audits and physical inspections carried out under state guidelines. Jain confirmed that the process of sealing and demolishing these buildings is underway, with priority being given to those in highly populated or high-risk zones.

He issued a firm directive for all municipal commissioners and executive officers to visit their assigned areas personally and conduct regular physical inspections. This on-ground approach, he said, was necessary to ensure that orders were being followed and that public safety was not being compromised due to administrative negligence. He further ordered that municipal officials ensure the visibility of caution signage near dilapidated buildings and mandated real-time reporting to the department about progress in demolition and sealing efforts.

Another key focus of the meeting was the electrical infrastructure within urban areas. With increasing reports of electric shocks, short circuits, and fire hazards due to open or loose wires during rains, Jain instructed urgent coordination with engineers from power distribution companies (discoms). He ordered immediate repair of loose electric wires hanging dangerously over roads and public spaces.

Jain laid out specific instructions and said that loose wires near electric poles, distribution points (DPs), cable boxes, and switch boxes must be removed or repaired promptly. Also, broken or open lids of switch boxes must be sealed or replaced without delay.

Municipal fire brigades must be kept in constant readiness, with vehicles, technical staff, and equipment available 24/7 to handle sudden emergencies such as electrical fires or building collapses, he said.

Further, coordination with local electricity boards must be strengthened to ensure an immediate response to hazardous electrical issues. He emphasised that during the monsoon, even a small lapse could lead to life-threatening consequences, and preventive action was the only way to avoid disasters.

With Rajasthan experiencing heavier-than-expected monsoon rainfall this year, urban safety and infrastructure resilience have emerged as urgent priorities.

