Rajasthan govt to set up ‘Rare Earth Elements Excellence Centre’

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Mines Secretary, Anandi, on Tuesday, said that a high-level quality ‘Rare Earth Elements Excellence Centre’ will be established in the state soon in view of possibilities being seen in the streams of mining, processing and further exploration of the reserves of Rare Earth Element (REE).

She said that a budget announcement has been made to open a centre of excellence in the state to promote the mining, extensive exploration, research, study and use of the latest technology of the country and the world of rare earth elements, which are the rarest and most important minerals in the present era.

“The aim is to promote the processing industries related to it,” she informed.

She said that dialogue is being established with the country's renowned institutions, educational institutions and experts related to mining research and study so that the REE Excellence Centre can emerge as a multi-faceted and multi-purpose entity along with being the country's major centre.

She informed that initial indications of finding the rarest mineral rare earth element deposits have been received in Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Ajmer, Neem Ka Thana of Jaipur, Rajsamand, Sikar, Banswara etc. districts of Rajasthan.

“In these areas of the state, deposits of bastnasite, brittolite, sinchisite and xenotime rare earth elements have been proved in carbonatites and microgranite rocks,” she said.

She added that the most important thing is that by reducing 95 per cent dependence on China in the field of REE, the work from raw material to processing will be done in the country itself.

Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said that the establishment of the centre of excellence will promote knowledge and use of the latest technology of the country as well as the world with the exploration and mining of rare earth elements.

“This will change the picture of the state and reduce dependence on China,” Kalal said.

