Indian Institute of Foreign Trade jumps 12 ranks to 15th spot in NIRF ranking

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has gone up 12 ranks from the 27th position in 2023 to 15th this year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education.

Congratulating IIFT on this feat, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the institute would soon transform into a world-class one that would greatly contribute to India’s impressive growth in trade and investments.

“From 27th rank in 2023 to 15th rank this year, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi has made remarkable progress. With India’s growing influence in global trade, this achievement highlights IIFT’s crucial role in nurturing future leaders in international business,” he said.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce and Chancellor, IIFT, also congratulated the institute on this remarkable achievement and assured full support from the Department of Commerce to conduct cutting-edge research on contemporary issues in international trade, including bilateral and multilateral trade engagements, exports promotion and institutional development.

In recent months, various measures of the institute have been recognised.

The institute has taken a host of holistic initiatives to improve its teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

IIFT is on the path of rapid transformation into a world-class B-School of global repute with special focus on international trade and business making it a unique institute that conducts highly sought after educational programmes such as Ph.D., MBA (International Business), MBA (Business Analytics) and MA Economics, specialising in International Trade and Finance.

As a part of new initiatives, the institute is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art Centre for International Negotiations (CIN) to provide training to corporates and policy-makers on international negotiations.

Besides, IIFT is also establishing Foreign Trade Case Study Centre (FTCSC) to work closely with exporters, governments and businesses and develop world-class case studies on the lines of Harvard and share Indian experiences on international trade with the rest of the world.

The institute plans to work closely with the Centre and states and carry out insightful research on issues of contemporary importance besides high-end capacity-building programmes.

Various export promotion organisations such as APEDA have evinced keen interest to sponsor PhD students in the area of contemporary research.

IIFT is also contemplating commencing an offshore campus in Dubai with active support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

