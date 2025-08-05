RAC jawan shoots Labour Inspector dead in Jaipur, surrenders

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a labour inspector was shot dead by a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan on Tuesday morning in Jaipur.

The incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. in the Bagru Police Station area in Vatika.

The victim, Inspector Shankar Lal, died on the spot after being shot multiple times.

According to initial reports, the accused, Ajay Kataria, a jawan in the RAC, is the relative of the deceased, and the two were known to have personal disputes.

On the morning of the incident, Ajay arrived from Jaipur to Shankar Lal's residence in Bagru.

At the time, the inspector was out for his routine morning walk.

Eyewitnesses and police sources said that as soon as Shankar Lal entered the area of his residence, Ajay pulled out a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and opened fire.

He reportedly fired around seven rounds, fatally wounding the inspector.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the scene but found Shankar Lal already dead.

Following the murder, Ajay fled from the scene and later surrendered at the Phulera Police Station, about 40 kilometres from the crime scene, when he saw that the police had placed barricades all across.

Police took Ajay into custody and seized the weapon used in the crime.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the motive and circumstances leading to the murder.

Senior police officials reached the spot shortly after the incident and are interrogating family members and neighbours. Different teams have also collected evidence from the scene.

The body of the deceased has been kept in a mortuary, and further proceedings are in process.

According to preliminary investigation, personal enmity and longstanding family tensions may have been the motive behind the crime.

Police are also probing whether Ajay used his service weapon in the crime.

According to sources, Ajay was engaged to a relative of Shankar Lal. However, Ajay's engagement was called off.

