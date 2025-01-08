Puri beach festival: Sculptures made from waste materials a big draw

Puri, Jan 8 (IANS) The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) began in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday and will continue till January 10. Over next two days, it will see participation of many acclaimed and esteemed NRIs and people of Indian origin.

Amid the festive atmosphere in the state capital, Puri beaches are drawing everyone’s attention including the NRIs for its beautiful artworks and sculptures made from waste materials. They have turned out to be a big hit with domestic as well as foreign visitors.

The Puri Niladri Beach Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday. Many artists are showcasing their unique artworks, made from garbage including plastic bottles, broken toys, glass bottles, washers, tin cans, broken nets, threads, ropes, and other discarded items.

A team of 11 artists made a dedicated effort to raise awareness about the harmful impact of waste on the environment, particularly on beaches. These creations are conveying a strong social message to the public.

Yuvabrata Kar, Odisha Ecotourism Foundation official told IANS that several artists are working day and night to spread awareness about the need to maintain the purity and serenity of beaches.

“Puri is already home to beautiful and vibrant beaches. In our effort to turn it into an art beach, we have made multiple installations, under which several artists are working day and night to spread awareness of cleanliness and proper hygiene.”

Mayadhar Sahu, an artist said that he along with many undertook this campaign to utilise waste products in houses and surroundings and put them to good use.

“The idea is to make people understand the demonic and evil impact of plastics on our lives,” he said.

“I have made a gate in front of the ocean, using garbage. As the dirt and filth at the door of ocean will harm its sanctity, the same logic should apply to our homes. We must not create mounds of garbage of plastics, in front of our houses,” he stated.

Elaborating on the objective of beach festival, he said that going forward, one’s motive should be to minimise the usage of plastics and its supplements.

“Globally, the plastic is posing a serious threat to the nature and it calls upon all of us not just stop its use but also discourage those who are still using it,” he said.

Bibhunath, a Delhi-based artist named his creation 'Sunrise'.

Explaining his artwork, he said: "I made it using wood and other unused materials of house to spread the message of preserving one’s heritage while also safeguarding the sanctity of beaches."

