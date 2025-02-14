Punjab govt’s directive to curb corruption laudable, says AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lauded its ruling government in Punjab for its directive to all district officials from Deputy Commissioners to Station House Officers (SHOs) to curb corruption, calling it a “major step towards honest governance.”

AAP state President, Aman Arora, praised the decision, stating that it would encourage honest and competent officers and ensure strict action against corrupt ones.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to providing honest and transparent governance to the people of Punjab, and this decision reaffirms that commitment.

Arora said the primary goal of this decision was to ensure that people could avail all kinds of government services without any trouble, bribery, or unnecessary running from pillar to post and to free common citizens from the menace of corruption.

He said that feedback would be taken about officials from the public and local MLAs.

“Based on this feedback, honest and efficient officers will be entrusted with greater responsibilities, while strict measures will be taken against corrupt officers and employees,” Arora reiterated.

The officials’ Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) will also be written based on this feedback.

He said this decision was an example of the AAP government’s good governance.

“Such measures will expedite government processes and increase public trust in the government,” Arora said.

Arora also appealed to people to actively participate in this initiative and provide maximum feedback and opinions about officials to the Punjab government so that large-scale administrative reforms can be made possible.

Senior AAP leader and spokesperson Neel Garg said that the Bhagwant Mann government has had a zero-tolerance policy on corruption since day one.

“There can be no compromise on this,” he said and added that action had been taken after the formation of the government against hundreds of corrupt officers and employees, who were sent to jail.

“This decision will also ensure accountability of district and tehsil-level officials, ensuring that no form of corruption exists in the system,” Garg said.

