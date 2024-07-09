Punjab FC announce double signing of wingers Ninthoi Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh

Mohali, July 9 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced the signing of wingers Ninthoinganba (Ninthoi) Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Ninthoi, who last played for Chennaiyin FC signed with the club for three years until 2027 while Nihal has been signed from Kerala Blasters on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old Imphal-born Ninthoi was part of the U-17 Indian team that played in the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup hosted by India. He made his professional debut for Indian Arrows in the I-League, where he made 25 appearances scoring twice. He was signed by Indian Super League side NorthEast United in 2019.

He made 24 appearances for the side before signing for Chennaiyin FC in 2021. He scored once in his 26 appearances across two seasons. Ninthoi was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship.

Ninthoi will add value to the squad with his speed and youthfulness in the flanks which will be vital for the Club’s performance in their second season in the ISL.

The Kochi-born Nihal was signed by Kerala Blasters in 2019 and played for their reserve side in the I-League 2nd Division. He later joined the Indian Navy in 2020 and quit the job after one year to rejoin Kerala Blasters in the 2022 season where he again played for the reserve side. The 23-year-old made his ISL debut in the 2022-23 season for the Blasters and impressed with his performances.

“We are happy to have signed Ninthoi and Nihal for the upcoming season. Both are young players who will add speed through the wings, creating opportunities for the forwards to score. Both players will have a vital role to play in the upcoming season,” said tFootball Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis.

